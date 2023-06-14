What’s going on between Anita Baker and Babyface, and why she’s removed him from her tour

Anita Baker has removed Babyface from her tour. (Photo: Getty Images)

Babyface will no longer appear on Anita Baker's latest tour.

Baker said Tuesday that she's removed him as the supporting act because his fans were bullying her online.

"After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest/Support Act," she wrote. "In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made. Blessings."

#AnitaBaker After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest❤️/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made.

Blessings🎁

ABXO🎼 pic.twitter.com/P7OzVdiEPm — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 13, 2023

Babyface responded: "I am saddened by the news that Anita Baker has decided to remove me from 'The Songstress Tour.' It's unfortunate and disheartening to see how things have played out via social media. While I was looking forward to the rest of the dates, I have nothing but love & respect for Anita and I wish her the best for the remainder of her tour."

The trouble appeared to have begun May 10, when Babyface (born Kenneth Edmonds) was scheduled to be a guest but did not perform. He tweeted that he had been asked not to, so that Baker could do all she had planned. Babyface noted, "My band and I are extremely saddened we didn't get to perform for y'all tonight."

I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at @PruCenter. I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn't get to perform for… — Babyface (@babyface) May 11, 2023

Fans were upset, too.

Baker began replying to and retweeting some of the hate that she was receiving.

On Monday, she noted that Babyface was contracted to be her special guest and support act, rather than a co-headliner. She also called the people harassing her "Kenny's Crazies," and she amplified a tweet that called out Babyface for not asking his fans to stop.

Kenny's Crazies are online Bullies. @Babyface Please call off, your fans. I have been Only Kind and Supportive, of You, as the Special Guest/Support, on My Tour

ABXO🎼 https://t.co/1nxnrcqL5j — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

Hello demon🤣 'm right #AnitaBaker here. You Need, Followers, Dont cha🤣... lemne put you, on Blast right Quick. @Nice is My Friend. Luther made me my First Million. And, @Babyface's Contract was for My Special Guest/ Support Act❤️ And, we Treated, him like A King #AskHim https://t.co/mQb2eSs8yb — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

As you can see... Some of his fans, are Not accepting of the Reality, that he is Contracted, as Special Guest/Support, on My Tour Some even want to hurt me...

Crazyyyy. Town. pic.twitter.com/RlqpkRuGYk — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

Baker's tweets made reference to her explanation of why he didn't play his set that night, which, as he explained to People, was a video wall that he was going to use but wasn't working correctly.

"As advanced as technology is today we are sometimes at its mercy," he told the magazine. "The video wall was unfortunately not working that day and time wasn't on our side. I am incredibly sorry to the fans and have nothing but love and respect for Anita. I am very much looking forward to continuing our tour together and will see everyone tomorrow."

As the Indy Star, which covers Babyface's hometown of Indianapolis, noted, the two have had issues before. In April 2006, he filed a lawsuit against Baker, claiming that she owed him more than $250,000 for his work co-writing, co-producing and performing her song "Like You Used to Do" and that she failed to perform concerts with him as she had agreed. She tweeted June 6 that they had "put it all behind us."

Another, Truth?... My company defended & Prevailed against the lawsuit filed, (Not by Babyface, but by his reps. at the time).

Kenny, came to me YEARS ago, in the Spirit of Community🎁 & WE put It ALL, behind us. & came Together, in Love, Peace, Music & Community & 4giveness❤️ pic.twitter.com/qy6gsHmmue — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 6, 2023

Baker is scheduled to perform next at Chicago's United Center on June 30, and she moves on to Detroit's Pine Knob Music Theatre on July 2.