Anishinaabe Arts Initiative grants available

Oct. 12—BEMIDJI — The Region 2 Arts Council is offering Anishinaabe Arts Initiative grants, with the application deadline set for Wednesday, Nov. 1.

"This grant offers funding for costs associated with the exhibition, performance or production of a creative work, purchase of materials or equipment to create works of art, learning opportunities in the arts and proposals for projects or opportunities to enhance the career of an individual artist," a release said.

Grants are open to artists who are enrolled tribal members and descendants residing in Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard, Itasca, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen or Roseau Counties.

The maximum award for the grants is $1,000. To apply online, visit

www.r2arts.org.

For more information or to request a paper copy of the application, call

(218) 751-5447

or email

staff@r2arts.org.