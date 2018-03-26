The animated 'Deadpool' series from Donald Glover is axed

The planned animated Deadpool series, which was to be written by Solo star Donald Glover and his brother Stephen, has been axed over ‘creative differences’.

The Glovers, who are also behind the FX series Atlanta, announced that a 10-episode series had been ordered last year for the spin-off FXX channel.

“Due to creative differences, FX, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover and Marvel Television have agreed to part ways on Marvel’s Deadpool animated series, FX will no longer be involved with the project,” said FX in a statement.

“FX and Marvel have an ongoing relationship through our partnership on Legion, which will continue.”

How the series would have fitted in – if at all – with the Deadpool movies was never made fully clear.

Deadpool 2 – which coincidentally features Glover’s Atlanta co-star Zazie Beetz as Domino – is coming soon, however.

Ryan Reynolds will be reprising his role as the smart-talking mercenary Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, taking on Josh Brolin’s cybernetic mutant soldier Cable.

It’s due out across the UK on May 16.

You can catch Glover’s appearance as the young Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, meanwhile, from May 25.

