Animal Control
Animal Control follows a group of Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not.
SpaceX will become the co-owner of valuable data, biological samples, and possibly even patents and intellectual property related to human spaceflight, according to the terms and conditions of a new program inviting research on crewed Dragon missions. The company started quietly inviting proposals "for exceptional science and research ideas that will enable life in space and on other planets," to be executed on orbit using its Dragon spacecraft capsule. Specifically, SpaceX says it's looking for research studies and experiments focused on fitness, or solutions to increase "efficiency and effectiveness," and those focused on human health during long-duration spaceflight missions.
Although Black women are affected more, a notable finding of a new study is that both Black and white women are impacted by poor pain management in childbirth.
The Bucks star recently returned to Portland, a place that represented stability for him. In Milwaukee, it's been a season full of adjustments.
'They are so buttery soft': Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers rave about their luxe loungers — and the reasonable price.
Your jetted tub can harbor mold, bacteria, and other debris if it's not cleaned regularly.
Victoria Monét, Taylor Swift and SZA are among the female artists who could take home trophies in major categories and make Grammys history.
Epstein was general manager of the Red Sox in 2004 when they won their first World Series title in 86 years.
In its nationwide push to unionize foreign-owned U.S. auto plants, the United Auto Workers (UAW) said that more than 30% of workers at Hyundai Motor's Alabama plant had signed cards so far seeking to join the union.
A-Rod on fitness and the importance of pressing "the pause button" during life's difficult moments.
Advanced manufacturing startup Orbital Composites is teaming up with Virtus Solis Technologies to conduct a space-based solar power demonstration as soon as 2027. The two companies say the mission will be a precursor to an in-space “megawatt-class” solar power installation by 2030, which could mark “a new chapter in renewable energy.” Space-based solar power (SBSP) is not a new idea; the sun emits more energy than humans could possibly use at the point it reaches Earth, and much of this energy is reflected back into space.