Angus Cloud died of an accidental overdose: coroner

Angus Cloud's cause of death has been confirmed. The Alameda County Medical Examiner & Coroner tells Yahoo Entertainment it ruled the actor's July 31 death as an accidental overdose resulting from the combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepine. He was 25.

In a statement last month, the actor's mother quashed speculation he died by suicide, revealing "his last day was a joyful one" and "he did not intend to end his life."

Cloud died at his family home in Oakland, Calif. The Oakland Fire Department confirmed they responded to a medical emergency at approximately 11:30 a.m. and the person was pronounced dead at the scene. Cloud, best known for playing Fezco on Euphoria, had been struggling after the death of his father.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," Cloud's family said in a statement.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," they continued. "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Cloud's father died after a brief battle with cancer. Although the actor was deep in grief, his mom said that he did not intend to take his own life and she saw him the night before he was found dead.

"When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project's, fell asleep and didn't wake up," she wrote, in part, on Facebook. "We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world."

Cloud's mom reference his 2013 injury in which the actor broke his skull when he accidentally fell into a construction pit.

"His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in Euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love. His head injury 10 years ago miraculously didn't result in death as it almost always does. He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love," she added.

Cloud's co-stars paid tribute to him on social media after news broke of his death.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," Zendaya wrote, using Cloud's birth name. "I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I'd like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment."

– Suzy Byrne contributed to this report