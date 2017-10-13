Angie Everhart Recalls ‘Frightening’ Encounter With Harvey Weinstein

Angie Everhart has joined the growing ranks of women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

“Last Action Hero” actress Everhart called into the “Frosty, Heidi and Frank” morning radio show on Los Angeles’ KLOS Friday morning to detail an encounter with the disgraced film mogul, recounting how he pleasured himself in front of her during a trip to the Venice Film Festival.

“I went to the Venice Film Festival and iI was on somebody’s boat, and I had just arrived, and I was sleeping. It was in my bed, and you know boats aren’t very big spaces sometimes,” Everhart recalled. “And I wake up, and Harvey is standing above my bed. That alone is frightening.”

But it got worse, Everhart told the radio show.

“All of a sudden he takes his pants down, and starts doing his stuff. And he’s blocking the door, I can’t get out … I don’t know how to say this on the radio, but [he] finishes on the carpet on the floor,” Everhart said.

When told that her story was similar to that of TV reporter and fellow Weinstein accuser Lauren Sivan, Everhart replied, “It’s just disgusting. And then he says, ‘You know, you’re a really nice girl, you shouldn’t tell anybody about this.'”

Everhart told the radio show that she told “everybody on the boat” about the incident, “but nobody did anything about it, nobody wanted to do anything about it, because everybody was terrified of Harvey.”

The actress, who noted that this was the first time she went public with the encounter, went on to express appreciation to the many Weinstein accusers who have come forward recently.

“I can’t even tell you how happy I am that this has happened. Because being one of the people that this happened to, it’s very justifying,” Everhart said. “If I had said something earlier … I probably wouldn’t have worked ever again.”

Weinstein has been mired in scandal since last week, when an explosive article in the New York Times reported that he engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct for decades and reached settlements with eight women.

A subsequent article in The New Yorker detailed the claims of multiple accusers

Since then, a number of women have come forward to detail Weinstein’s inappropriate behavior toward them, including Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan and Gwyneth Paltrow.

On Sunday, Weinstein was fired from his company.

In a statement to The New Yorker, a spokesperson for the disgraced film mogul said, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”





