Anger over Pirates of the Caribbean ride's 'PC makeover'

Given the climate of change, you’d think it might be welcomed that the Pirates of the Caribbean have toned down their sexist ways.

But a revamp of the famous Disney ride has fans up in arms.

The ‘Bride Auction’ section of the attraction at the Walt Disney World park in Florida has been re-tooled so that the ‘redhead’ bride, who was formerly being sold off to the highest pirate bidder in the animatronic scene, is now a pirate herself.

And rather than being for sale, she’s in charge of auctioning off assorted booty to the other pirates.

While this might chime with the times, there’s outrage over the change, with Disney being accused of bowing to so-called ‘political correctness’.

Twitter is currently awash with fury, many reckoning that the whole point of that scene is to highlight the dastardliness of the pirates in the first place.

One user suggested it should be renamed the ‘Sensitive Swashbuckler’ ride instead.

It will now be called the Sensitive Swashbuckler ride. Social Justice posters and pamphlets will take the place of cannons and pirates. Of course no more water for the environment so the boats will have wheels and the hills will be taken out. — Pointe Gard (@Pgard587) March 15, 2018





Wait what about all the drunk pirates drinking and carrying on? What about all the guns being fired by intoxicated people and lawlessness? Just close the ride please. — Scott J (@Enola925) March 15, 2018





Pirates did this in real life… Does… Does Disney even KNOW what a pirate is!? — Ed Nordrike Parker (@gonordrike) March 14, 2018





The Pirates of the Caribbean includes themes like pillaging a town – arson, theft, armed violence, drinking, assault. These themes will remain without the Bride Auction. Tell me again how one thing is NOT acceptable, but the rest is? Do you change all of it? Where does it end? pic.twitter.com/CoHhSmcfcn — Jessica Rabbit News (@InkAndPaintClub) February 25, 2018





Better remove the Dumbo ride cause elephants should not be used as entertainment animals ….. — Victoria (@Its_Roux) March 14, 2018





The move came to the US after Disneyland Paris revamped its version of the ride last year, with new animatronics, special effects and costumes, and the new storyline in place of the bride auction.

As is so often the case, all of the fury comes from those who have not experienced the newly revamped ride – it doesn’t open in Florida until this Sunday (March 18), while the California park closes its POTC ride in April for refurbishment, with no reopen date fixed as yet.

