Anger erupts over Dave Chappelle's mockery of Louis CK accusers

Anger has erupted over jokes comedian Dave Chappelle has made at the expense of those accusing Louis CK of sexual harassment.

In The Bird Revelation, one of two new comedy specials which were released on Netflix on New Year’s Eve, Chappelle takes aim at the Hollywood sex scandal, centring on CK’s accusers, and also on the allegations facing Kevin Spacey.

CK has been accused of masturbating in front of several women, and in one case doing so during a phone call with another woman.

“One lady said, ‘Louis C.K. masturbated in front of me, ruined my comedy dreams,’” Chappelle says.

“Well then I dare say, Madam, you may have never had a dream. Come on man, that’s a brittle spirit. That is a brittle-ass spirit, that is too much, this grown-ass woman.

“I know that sounds f**ked up, I’m not supposed to say that, but one of these ladies was like, ‘Louis C.K. was masturbating while I was on the phone with him’. B**ch, you don’t know how to hang up a phone? How the f**k are you going to survive in show business if this is an actual obstacle to your dreams?”

He adds: “It’s terrible, I’m sorry ladies, you’re right. At the same time, Jesus Christ, they took everything from Louis. It might be disproportionate, I can’t tell. This is where it’s hard to be man.”

Chappelle has been accused of shaming the victims of CK’s misconduct, for which the comedian and director later apologised.

HOW THE PATRIARCHY WORKS, IN 2 STEPS

1) Dave Chappelle publicly smears, victim-blames sexual assault accusers

In an opinion piece on Nylon, Sarah Beauchamp added: “In Chappelle’s world, women should expect men to jerk off on them at work, it’s just a part of chasing your dreams!

“Hopefully 2018 is the year we don’t have to hear more of this s**t.”

It was among a number of observations from the comedian, known for his controversial material.

He also took aim at Anthony Rapp, the Star Trek: Discovery actor who accused Kevin Spacey of molesting him at a party when he was 14.

He appeared to downplay Rapp’s claims, saying that he ‘grew up to be gay anyway’.

“Kevin Spacey sniffed that s**t out like a truffle pig,” he said. “And not to victim-blame, but it seems like the kind of situation that a gay 14-year-old kid would get himself into.

“I’ve been to a lot of parties in my day. Never been to a good one that had 14-year-old boys in it.

“All joking aside, Kevin Spacey shouldn’t have done that s**t to that kid. He was 14 years old and forced to carry a grown man’s secret for 30 years.

“The saddest part is, if he had been able to carry that secret for another six months, I would get to know how House of Cards ends.”

Spacey later apologised for his alleged behaviour, adding that he did not remember the incident, but was widely criticised for using the opportunity to come out as gay.

He was later dropped by Netflix from his starring role in political drama House of Cards after numerous other claims of sexual impropriety emerged.

