Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her on Red Carpet for the Premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Angelina Jolie turned the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere into a family affair!

The actress, 44, was joined by five of her six children Monday night to celebrate her new movie, in which she stars as the title evil queen opposite Elle Fanning, Imelda Staunton and Michelle Pfeiffer.

While Jolie’s oldest child, 18-year-old Maddox, is off at college in South Korea, his younger siblings showed their support for their mom at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles Monday night.

Knox, 11, Zahara, 14, Pax, 15, Vivienne, 11, and Shiloh, 13, flashed wide smiles as they posed with Jolie on the red carpet.

Jolie previously revealed that her kids love seeing her portray “strong” characters on screen, so it’s no question that they would want to turn out for Disney’s Maleficent.

“What’s really moving to me is that they want to see me strong, and so it’s less to see me in a film, but they’re just happy I will be strong and having fun,” Jolie told PEOPLE in July after news broke that she will be starring in Marvel’s upcoming The Eternals movie.

“I’m so excited to be here! I think what it means to be a part of the MCU, what it means to be an Eternal, what it means to be in this family,” Jolie said from the San Diego Comic-Con stage this summer of the Marvel film. “We’ve all read the script and we know what the task is and so we are going to work very, very hard.”

The highly anticipated movie, directed by Chloé Zhao, will star Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee in addition to Jolie, and is expected to hit theaters in November of next year.

Jolie will play the superhuman Thena, whose powers include superhuman strength, speed, stamina, durability, agility, and reflexes.

Included in Jolie’s many current projects is one inspired by her six children.

The star told PEOPLE earlier this year that their growing curiosity about world affairs has led to a partnership with the BBC for a global current affairs TV program for children.

Jolie told PEOPLE: “We enjoy reading the kids pullout of the New York Times and look at National Geographic, but as a parent, I felt there wasn’t that one vetted and reliable internationally-minded news program tailored for children that we could sit down and watch together each week. That is what I hope this will be for our family and other families.”