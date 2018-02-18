    Angelina Jolie steals the show on Bafta red carpet

    By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Reporter
    View photos

    Angelina’s film First They Killed My Father is Bafta-nominated.

    Angelina Jolie stole the show as she hit the Bafta red carpet in a glamorous black gown and several carats worth of diamonds.

    The Hollywood star, 42, oozed glamour as she arrived at London’s Royal Albert Hall in a long dress with a sweetheart neckline.

    Mother-of-six Jolie had her long hair swept back, showing off a pair of 32.98 carat diamond Graff earrings.

    View photos
    Angelina Jolie (PA)

    The actress also wore a 16.69 carat Graff cocktail ring.

    Jolie’s latest directorial effort, First They Killed My Father, is nominated in the film not in the English language category.