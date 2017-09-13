Angelina Jolie Says Not Everybody 'Understands or Likes' Her -- and 'That's OK'

"I never expect to be the one that everybody understands or likes."

Angelina Jolie knows she can't please everyone.

In an interview with The New York Times, released on Wednesday, the mother of six addresses her public persona as well as her life at home after filing for divorce from Brad Pitt nearly one year ago.

"I never expect to be the one that everybody understands or likes," Jolie confides. "And that’s OK, because I know who I am, and the kids know who I am."

The actress-turned-director has been busy promoting her upcoming Netflix movie, First They Killed My Father, but shares that she plans on going a different direction for her next project.

"I will get funny at some point,” she quips to the Times, noting that she was working on Disney's Maleficent 2. “That was a little funny."

As for her home life, Jolie and her children -- Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, Vivienne, 9, and Knox, 9 -- recently moved into the former residence of filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, a house the 42-year-old star refers to as "happy and light."

“It took me a few months to realize that I was really going to have to do it. That there was going to have to be another base regardless of everything,” she says of purchasing the house after her split from Pitt. “There was going to have to be a home, another home.”

Jolie admits that the divorce proceedings has taken a toll on herself and her children. “None of it’s easy. It’s very, very difficult, a very painful situation," she says. "I just want my family healthy."

"They’re getting better," Jolie adds.

Earlier this week, ET spoke with Jolie at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she was escorted by her six kids.

“They were laughing at both of us because they’re used to seeing us at home and we hang out in our pajamas and make breakfast,” Jolie said. "So even though they’ve seen me dressed up, they really laughed at her dressed up. They’re having a laugh.”

