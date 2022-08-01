Angelina Jolie Says Daughter Zahara Will Attend Spelman College in the Fall: 'a Very Special Place'

Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the

Samir Hussein/WireImage Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Zahara Jolie-Pitt has found her home for the next four years!

The 17-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will be attending Spelman College this fall, Jolie, 47, announced in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" the Eternals star captioned an image of her daughter surrounded by fellow Spelman attendees.

"Congratulations to all new students starting this year," she added, referring to the historically Black college for women located in Atlanta. "A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

Jolie also added a group of hashtags to her post, including, "#SpelmanCollege," "#SpelmanSisters and "#HBCU."

Jolie — who also shares twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, as well as Shiloh, 16, Pax, 18, and Maddox, 20, with Pitt, 58 — shares a passion for social justice with Zahara.

Back in December 2021, the pair made a difference together during a mother-daughter trip to Washington, D.C., to meet with advocates and politicians in support of the Violence Against Women Act.

"Honored to visit Washington, DC, with Zahara, working with advocates and lawmakers to modernize and strengthen the #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct to include protections for children's health and safety, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas, and all survivors," Jolie wrote in an Instagram caption at the time.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend Variety's Power Of Women: Los Angeles Event

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie

"We need reforms including judicial training, trauma-informed court processes that minimize the risk of harm to children, grant programs for technology to detect bruising across all skin tones and create non-biased forensic evidence collection, and protections for the most vulnerable," she added.

In October 2021, Jolie told PEOPLE that her children are "pretty great people."

"And because there's so many of them, I think they've had a very significant effect on each other. It's not like I'm the head of anything. I'm very honest with my kids. And I'm very human with my kids," she explained.

Jolie said she is "curious about all the different aspects of who they are" when raising them, and her priority is to "be there to support and develop all the different aspects of who they are."

"I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn't you be?" Jolie said at the time.

"We're supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can't figure out who they are if you don't enthusiastically develop with them," she added.