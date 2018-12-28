Angelina Jolie hints at presidential run: 'I don't know if I have a skeleton left in my closet'

Angelina Jolie 2020?

During an interview on the BBC’s Today program in London, the actress and activist was asked if she would consider getting involved in politics, to which she responded, “If you asked me 20 years ago, I would’ve laughed.” Now, however, the 43-year-old has a more serious answer.

Will Angelina Jolie run for president one day? She says she can "get a lot done without a title" so "will stay quiet for now" #r4today https://t.co/DlzOiPfUp9 pic.twitter.com/FwLEYDBgHZ — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) December 28, 2018





“I always say I’ll go where I’m needed, I don’t know if I’m fit for politics,” Jolie told the show’s host Justin Webb, “but then I’ve also joked that I don’t know if I have a skeleton left in my closet so I’m pretty open and out there.”

For the celebrity who has been in the spotlight for nearly four decades, it seems likely that Jolie doesn’t have much to hide if she were to become an elected official. However, she went on to point out that as a special envoy to the United Nations Refugee Agency, she’s currently in a position that allows her to take action where she feels it’s most necessary.

Angelina Jolie hints at a presidential run. (Photo: Getty Images) More

“I honestly will do whatever I think can really make change,” she said, “and right now I am able to work with a UN agency that is the most in the field of all the UN agencies, to do a lot of work directly with the people in need.”

With the ability to work with both governments and militaries, Jolie went on to say that she can get a lot done without getting too personal. “For now I’ll stay quiet,” she concluded, seemingly leaving open the possibility for that to change in the future.

When Webb more straightforwardly stated that he’d put Jolie on the list of Democrats running for the 2020 nomination, Jolie simply said, “Thank you,” and moved on with a chuckle.

People responding to the interview didn’t think it was a giggling matter though, with many suggesting that the last thing America needs is another celebrity turned president.

With all due respect to Angelina Jolie, and I have a lot of respect for her, but we don't want more celebrities with no governing experience running for President. Look where we are now? Lesson learned? hopefully. — Calvin Gregory (@CalvinGregory70) December 28, 2018





Can we please stop confusing celebrity and/or familial legacy with capability and qualifications? — Eric Maddox (@LatitudePodcast) December 28, 2018





No more celebrities playing president! — Scarol (@McGeeSandi) December 28, 2018





Still, there were others who assured that Jolie would get their vote.

She was an excelllent guest editor. Dealt with some hard hitting issues and gave an excellent interview. I’d vote for her. — NannyIs🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@IDugher) December 28, 2018





Jolie 2020 — AC010202 (@drgonzo777) December 28, 2018





