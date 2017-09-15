Angelina Jolie goes glam for first 'They Killed My Father' premiere in NYC with all 6 kids

Angelina Jolie Accompanied By Kids at First They Killed My Father Premiere in NYC

Angelina Jolie brought the most glamorous fashion A-game of her entire First They Killed My Father publicity tour so far.

The actress, 42, attended the film’s New York City premiere at the Director’s Guild Theater in an elegant, strapless Dior Haute Couture gown with an accordion pleated bodice. Jolie accessorized her designer ensemble with diamond necklace and earrings, complete with a bold red lip. (She previously has worn a Ralph & Russo black dress and silk white Givenchy jumpsuit during the Toronto International Film Festival.)

Joining the director and star were all six of her children: Shiloh, 11, Zahara, 12, 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, as well as Pax, 13, and Maddox, 16, who both worked behind-the-scenes on the movie.

Based on Cambodian-born human rights activist Luong Ung’s memoir, First They Killed My Fatherdocuments her experience as a young girl under the brutal rule of the Khmer Rouge. The film is a passion project for Jolie, who said she was motivated to make the film by Maddox, who was born in Cambodia.

Maddox tells PEOPLE exclusively in the magazine’s new cover story with Jolie that he pitched in on meetings, prepped for shoots and helped review dailies on the drama Jolie directed for Netflix. Pax was also part of the production and served as a set photographer.

“I was trying to help wherever I could,” Maddox says, also adding that his famous mother is “fun, funny, and easy to work with. She’s a wonder.”

First They Killed My Father will launch globally on Netflix on Sept. 15, the same day it will open theatrically.