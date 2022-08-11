Angelina Jolie Is 'So Excited' and Emotional While Dropping Daughter Zahara Off at Spelman College

Angelina Jolie is a proud Spelman mom to Zahara Jolie-Pitt!

The Eternals star recently dropped her 17-year-old daughter off at Spelman College, as seen in photos shared by Vice President for Student Affairs Darryl Holloman on Instagram. The mother and daughter met with Holloman and school president Dr. Helene Gayle.

In the first photo, Jolie poses with Dr. Gayle on the school's campus. In a video, the two women chat while Holloman films. Asked how she feels about being a Spelman mom, Jolie replies, "I'm gonna start crying! I have not started crying yet."

Dr. Gayle jokes that there will be "plenty of time to cry" at the upcoming event, which she teases is "purposely to induce [tears] — bring it all out."

"I heard tomorrow night's the big night," Jolie replies. "I'm holding it together."

In another snap, Jolie and Zahara both pose with Holloman in what looks like a dorm room.

Jolie first shared earlier this month that Zahara would be attending Spelman College this fall.

"Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" the actress captioned an image on Instagram of her daughter surrounded by fellow Spelman attendees.

"Congratulations to all new students starting this year," she added, referring to the historically Black college for women located in Atlanta. "A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

Jolie also added a group of hashtags to her post, including, "#SpelmanCollege," "#SpelmanSisters and "#HBCU."

Along with Zahara, Jolie shares twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, as well as Shiloh, 16, Pax, 18, and Maddox, 20, with ex Brad Pitt, 58.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the premiere of Bullet Train in Los Angeles earlier this month, Pitt opened up about the joyful news that his daughter would be attending Spelman College.

"Yeah that's beautiful," the actor told PEOPLE exclusively, appearing to get emotional. "Really beautiful."