Angela Lansbury tributes pour in from George Takei, Viola Davis and more following her death: 'Our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars'

Angela Lansbury made a lot of friends during her almost 80 years in the entertainment industry, in which she dazzled on stage and screen, in everything from her debut movie role in 1944's Gaslight to her 1966 head-turning performance in Mame to her beloved characters of Jessica Fletcher on TV's Murder, She Wrote in the '80s and '90s to 1991's animated movie Beauty and the Beast, in which she voiced Mrs. Potts.

Within hours after her family announced Tuesday that she had died at 96, Hollywood began to pay tribute.

George Takei noted that Lansbury had won five Tony Awards — one of which was a Lifetime Achievement Award received just this year — and played the mystery writer/amateur detective on the popular Murder, She Wrote for 12 seasons. He added the lyrical message, "A tale as old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars." He added, "Rest, great soul."

Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 11, 2022

Oscar winner Viola Davis remarked that Lansbury had influenced generations of actors. Meanwhile, Josh Gad, one of the stars of the 2017 live-action version of Beauty and the Beast, went further and noted that she had touched several generations of people, period.

Thought you would live forever. What an absolutely beautiful legacy you've left. You have influenced generations of actors to aspire to excellence. Rest well!!! May flights of angels...❤️❤️❤️https://t.co/QCwAYzELus — Viola Davis (@violadavis) October 11, 2022

It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. #AngelaLansbury was that artist. From “Mame” to “Bedknobs” to “Murder She Wrote” to “B&TB” to “Mary Poppins Returns” she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend🙏 pic.twitter.com/CTFlrL5GPU — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 11, 2022

Here are some of the others:

Angela Lansbury - She, my darlings, was EVERYTHING! pic.twitter.com/MLKlRNjxhA — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 11, 2022

The great Angela Lansbury - one of the most versatile, talented, graceful, kind, witty, wise, classy ladies I’ve ever met has left us. Her huge contribution to the arts and the world remains always. #ripAngelaLansbury — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury was not only a wonderful actor, she had a generous and kind heart.

So sad to loose her ♥️🕊♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/cs561PKqDF — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) October 11, 2022

Disney’s beloved Mrs. Potts, Angela Lansbury…a consummate professional, a talented actress, and a lovely person. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/QsV8oEHOPh — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury was one of the greatest actresses of her or any other generation, a multiplicity of generations. What I mean by that is she could play the vicious mother or bring comedic, true innocence & joy to the silver screen. A long & incomparable career. RIP pic.twitter.com/VYJiEapsXm — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) October 11, 2022