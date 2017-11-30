Angela Lansbury says comments about harassment 'taken out of context'

After Angela Lansbury found herself at the centre of a furore when she said that women should shoulder some of the blame for sexual harassment, she’s now said that her remarks were ‘taken out of context’.

During an interview with the Radio Times, the 92-year-old Murder, She Wrote star said that there were ‘two sides to the coin’, when speaking about the Hollywood sex scandal.

“We have to own up to the fact that women, since time immemorial, have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive. And unfortunately it has backfired on us – and this is where we are today,” she said.

“We must sometimes take blame, women. I really do think that. Although it’s awful to say we can’t make ourselves look as attractive as possible without being knocked down and raped. Should women be prepared for this? No, they shouldn’t have to be.

“There’s no excuse for that. And I think it will stop now – it will have to. I think a lot of men must be very worried at this point.”

Though the remarks seem cut and dried, she’s released a statement to Deadline hoping to clarify the comments.

“There is no excuse whatsoever for men to harass women in an abusive sexual manner,” she said.

“And, I am devastated that anyone should deem me capable of thinking otherwise.

“Those who have known the quality of my work and the many public statements I have made over the course of my life, must know, that I am a strong supporter of Women’s Rights.

“Lastly, I would like to add that I am troubled by how quickly and brutishly some have taken my comments out of context and attempted to blame my generation, my age, or my mindset, without having read the entirety of what I said.”

Nevertheless, many found her initial remarks offensive.

The charity Rape Crisis England & Wales said: “It is a deeply unhelpful myth that rape and other forms of sexual violence are caused or ‘provoked’ by women’s sexuality or ‘attractiveness’. There is no excuse or mitigation for sexual violence and there is no circumstance in which it’s even partially the victim’s or survivor’s fault. Until we accept and acknowledge that, it will be very difficult for us as a society to reduce or prevent rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment or sexual abuse.”

Others followed on Twitter:

*sees Angela Lansbury is trending* "OH NO SHE BETTER NOT BE DEAD" "oh wait it's worse" https://t.co/zJJVhE2MUm — Olly Smith (@OllyWrites) November 28, 2017





Murder She Wrote would have been quite a different show if in each episode Angela Lansbury blamed the victim. — StanHengen (@StanHengen) November 28, 2017





Angela Lansbury, star of the 1944 version of Gaslight, which gave us the term ‘Gaslighting’, has just declared that attractive women share the blame for sexual harassment. pic.twitter.com/x3ruL22cIR — Dr Fern Riddell (@FernRiddell) November 28, 2017





Dear Angela Lansbury, I understand that you are 92 years old and from a different time, but your views only strengthen the disgusting men who perpetrate such acts against your sex. It's NEVER the woman's fault! Sincerely,

Me — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 28, 2017





However, not all agreed with denouncing the actress for expressing an opinion.

Sad to see Angela Lansbury being hounded for *expressing an opinion*. Seems all women are now expected to stick to the same script. — Joanna Williams (@jowilliams293) November 28, 2017





Angela Lansbury has based her views on experience and the world she has lived in over the past 92 years. This is her right. I don’t agree with her, but that’s the problem with opinions and experience, we’re all different. I don’t agree with berating old ladies, but there you go. — Dazy Graves (@Missdazygraves) November 28, 2017





Read more

Weinstein expelled from Directors Guild of America

Spacey being ‘investigated’ over new UK assault claim

John Lasseter’s Disney is career isn’t over yet



