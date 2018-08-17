Angela from 'The Office' called out her nephew for his Tinder photo

Angela is so over this.

James, 25, is a salesman at Toyota. He is a "life long musician" and can "get along with just about anyone." He's a former firefighter, but you can still call him a fireman because he's still got the ability to "turn the hoes on."

Oh, and Angela from The Office is his aunt.

James' Tinder profile features a brightly lit selfie with the one and only Angela Kinsey, who played the perpetually unamused Angela Martin. James had been using it to get those sweet right swipes — and then Kinsey called out her nephew in an Instagram story: "Nephews ... Do not put me in your @tinder profile photos. K. Thx. Byeeeee."

i’m fucking DEAD rn y’all have no idea pic.twitter.com/ELO5u5SyEF — kate (@dunfIower) August 15, 2018

While some Twitter users thought James, 25, was cute enough without the "Aunt-drop," others thought his Tinder bio was just cringey.

Right? I was thinking he doesn’t really need to Aunt-drop seeing how adorable he is on his own. — Courtney Shea Owen (@seaessoh) August 16, 2018

That fireman line though pic.twitter.com/TgQIbY7RmI — Antonio Grande (@SportsfanDB) August 16, 2018

Big mood.





She like pic.twitter.com/b1ivIqZByi — strangle yourself with a dead cat (@AllyBSlays) August 16, 2018

If happen to swipe on James, 25, please let him know that his aunt does not approve.