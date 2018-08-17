    Angela from 'The Office' called out her nephew for his Tinder photo

    View photos

    Angela is so over this. 

    James, 25, is a salesman at Toyota. He is a "life long musician" and can "get along with just about anyone." He's a former firefighter, but you can still call him a fireman because he's still got the ability to "turn the hoes on." 

    SEE ALSO: The 65 absolute best moments from 'The Office'

    Oh, and Angela from The Office is his aunt. 

    James' Tinder profile features a brightly lit selfie with the one and only Angela Kinsey, who played the perpetually unamused Angela Martin. James had been using it to get those sweet right swipes — and then Kinsey called out her nephew in an Instagram story: "Nephews ... Do not put me in your @tinder profile photos. K. Thx. Byeeeee." 

    While some Twitter users thought James, 25, was cute enough without the "Aunt-drop," others thought his Tinder bio was just cringey. 

    Big mood. 


    If happen to swipe on James, 25, please let him know that his aunt does not approve. 

    WATCH: Here's what the terrifying T-rex scene from 'Jurassic Park' would sound like with bad foley

    View photos
    Https%3a%2f%2fblueprint api production.s3.amazonaws.com%2fuploads%2fvideo uploaders%2fdistribution thumb%2fimage%2f86446%2f0ccd8049 27ce 438c 8b6b 5a78bef85ddc