Angel Reese celebrates her 22nd birthday by attending the Met Gala

Angel Reese celebrated her 22nd birthday in style – literally.

Reese, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, traveled to New York to attend the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday.

The Chicago Sky rookie was among a host of sports stars at the glamourous event that attracts celebrities and fashion icons from all over the world.

Reese wore a 16Arlington by Marco Capaldo custom gown. The sparkly mint-green dress featured a plunging neckline and a sheer, floor-length skirt with feather details around the waist.

"I feel beautiful, and I feel sexy," Reese told Women's Wear Daily, adding, “I’m just excited to see everyone’s outfits. Everyone looks amazing in here. Being here on my 22nd birthday is amazing.”

Reese, who was known as the "Bayou Barbie" during her time at LSU when she led the Tigers to the 2023 NCAA championship, has become a style icon already. She displayed her fashion sense in last month's draft. She announced her decision to turn pro in a photoshoot and story for Vogue, telling the magazine, "I didn’t want anything to be basic."

Now, she's partying with some of the world's biggest stars in fashion, music, acting and sports by making her first appearance at the annual event in New York City. The Met Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. This year's theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

Reese has had a jam-packed couple of months, and this week is no exception. Before flying to New York on Monday, she practiced with the Sky in the morning, and her new teammates serenaded her with a happy birthday song while she danced around them.

She reposted the team's video on X, formerly Twitter, writing, "I love it here!"

I love it here! 🥺🩵 https://t.co/yFc8s6Hwxz — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) May 6, 2024

But it will be a quick turn-around for the rising star. The Chicago Sky host the New York Liberty on Tuesday night (8 p.m. ET) in a preseason game, which can be streamed on WNBA LeaguePass. Then, it's another week of practices before Chicago's regular-season opener on May 15, when the Sky travel to Dallas to take on the Wings.

