Andy Serkis to Receive Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award From Publicists

Andy Serkis will receive the motion picture showman of the year award at the 55th Annual International Cinematographers Guild’s Publicists Awards for his “unique contribution to the art of movies.”

The ceremony will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 2. Serkis most recently starred in two 2017 blockbusters, playing Caesar in “War for the Planet of the Apes” and Snoke in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

“Andy Serkis, with his unparalleled flexibility and understanding of movement, has made motion capture his own. We are delighted that he will be flying in from England to be with us,” ICG national president Steven Poster said.

Serkis first made a name for himself by portraying Gollum in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, directed by Peter Jackson. He reunited with Jackson to play the title role in the 2005 version of “King Kong.” He stars in Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” as Ulysses Klaue.

Serkis made his directorial debut last year with “Breathe,” starring Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy, and helmed “Mowgli,” an adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book.” Set for release by Warner Bros. on Oct. 19, the movie stars Christian Bale as Bagheera, Cate Blanchett as Kaa, Benedict Cumberbatch as Shere Khan, and himself as Baloo.

