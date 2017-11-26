Andy Serkis Probably Won’t Be Appearing in the ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Series, Precious

14 years later, it’s difficult to imagine anyone from “Lord of the Rings” being recast for Amazon’s upcoming TV series. Even among the likes of Ian McKellen as Gandalf and Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn, one character feels especially linked to his performer: Gollum, née Sméagol. Andy Serkis brought motion-capture acting to new heights with his take on J.R.R. Tolkien’s most tragic figure, but the actor-turned-director says he shan’t be returning to Middle Earth anytime soon.

“I don’t think I actually would at this point in time,” Serkis tells the Toronto Sun when asked about reprising his role. “I feel like I’ve been part of Middle-Earth for a long period of time in my life and it was a great experience, but I can’t foresee that.” Sad news, Precious.

It’s understandable, though — Serkis has been busy with the likes of “War for the Planet of the Apes” and next month’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” not to mention directing Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy in “Breathe.” He’s also taken on an unofficial role as mo-cap acting’s best-known advocate and ambassador.

“In some ways, it’s not considered acting and it absolutely is,” he says. “There’s no question about it. I never draw a distinction between playing a live-action character and a motion-capture role.” Read his full interview here.

