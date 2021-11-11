Andy Dick arrested in L.A. area on suspicion of felony domestic violence

Andy Dick was arrested Monday on a domestic violence charge, the LAPD confirmed. (Associated Press)

Comic Andy Dick was arrested Monday, this time on a felony domestic violence charge in the Los Angeles area.

Dick was arrested by Los Angeles police around 12:30 p.m. Monday, booked and then released six hours later from Men's Central Jail on $50,000 bail, according to online arrest records. The arrest was confirmed Thursday by LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes, a spokeswoman for the department.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ on Thursday that Dick allegedly hit his boyfriend on the head with a liquor bottle, leaving a deep cut.

The comedian has been arrested myriad times on allegations including drug possession, groping and more. Dick's late-June arrest on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon — a metal chair — on a man identified by Page Six as ex-lover Lucas Crawford led to a breakup between Dick and then-fiancée Elisa Jordana.

Dick told Page Six that Crawford first "body-slammed" his leg in that brawl. Dick said he threw the chair after his leg was broken.

As for this week's arrest, Dick has a court date set for March 7.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.