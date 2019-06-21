Andy Cohen Slams Fan Who Accused Him of Not Tweeting His Condolences to Lisa Vanderpump

Andy Cohen is clapping back after he was accused by a fan of not reaching out to Lisa Vanderpump following her mother’s death.

On Thursday, just shortly after news broke that the Bravo reality star’s mother, Jean Vanderpump, had died at the age of 84, Cohen, 51, received some backlash on Twitter for not publicly sending his condolences to her.

“Meanwhile @Andy is too busy tweeting about his world, and not a mention about LVP losing her mom Monday,” wrote the Twitter user, identified by the name of Cathy, in a since-deleted tweet. “Shame on you Andy.”

While defending himself, Cohen noted that he had, in fact, reached out to Lisa, 58, and was even asked by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star to not say anything about the devastating loss.

“Cathy we were in touch privately on Tuesday, but I appreciate your concern about how and when I sent my condolences,” he responded back to the fan.

Cathy we were in touch privately on Tuesday, but I appreciate your concern about how and when I sent my condolences. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) June 20, 2019

In a separate tweet, Cohen addressed accusations of not mentioning Lisa’s mother on this week’s episodes of Watch What Happens Live.

“She asked me not to mention it to anyone at all, so I respected her wishes and did not mention it on the air,” he wrote. “And before you yell at me for not mentioning it tonight, I want you to know that we pre-tape our Thursday shows.”

She asked me not to mention it to anyone at all, so I respected her wishes and did not mention it on the air. And before you yell at me for not mentioning it tonight, I want you to know that we pre-tape our Thursday shows. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) June 20, 2019

Lisa Vanderpump and Andy Cohen | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images; MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock More

RELATED: Lisa Vanderpump’s Mom Dead at 84, a Year After Brother Mark’s Suicide

Earlier on Thursday, Lisa’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE that her mother had died, noting that the Bravo star was “devastated and shocked,” but is asking for privacy at this time and had no additional comment.

DailyMail.com first reported the sad news. The loss comes 14 months after Lisa’s brother Mark Vanderpump, a DJ, was found dead of a suspected overdose at his home in England in April 2019. His death was ruled a suicide. He was 59.

“Obviously it just being the two of us, we were more like twins,” Lisa said on Vanderpump Rules last season. “It’s been incredibly difficult, but we have to keep moving forward and make the people that were so important in our lives proud as they watch down over us.”

The Daily Mail reports that Lisa has taken a break from production on Vanderpump Rules. A source confirms to PEOPLE that the network is giving her the time she needs, but production has not stopped. She is expected to arrive in England soon.