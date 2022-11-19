Andy Cohen Shares Photo of Daughter Lucy, 6 Months, During Bathtime — See the Sweet Pic!

Bravocon

Andy Cohen can't get enough of his adorable daughter, Lucy Eve!

The Watch What Happens Live Host, 54, shared a sweet snap on Instagram Friday, which shows his 6-month-old smiling and looking up at him with wide eyes during bathtime.

Cohen simply captioned the post, "❤️ Lucy."

Some of the Bravo star's famous friends gushed about Cohen's little one in the comments section of his post.

Hoda Kotb wrote, "Oh my!!😍," while Khloé Kardashian left two messages — the first a string of emojis with heart eyes, and another, saying, "Awwwwww."

Cohen, who is also a father to 3-year-old son Benjamin Allen, is no stranger to sharing photos and videos of his kids, especially his daughter, on social media.

Last week, he shared a morning selfie with Lucy, who was dressed in a black, gray and pink cheetah onesie. He captioned the photo, "Waking up in the morning… feeling so many things ❤️."

Back in August, Cohen posted fun pictures and videos experimenting with baby Lucy's hair, snapping a picture at the time of his daughter with her "first bow."

Cohen previously chatted with his followers earlier this month about styling Lucy's hair like Pebbles from the Flintstones. "It's so easy to do, and it's fashion," Cohen said in the video. "With the bow? It's really good. I mean I know this is the oldest hairdo in time, but this is going to be fun, doing her hair."

Cohen welcomed Lucy in April via surrogate. At the time, he announced the news with a picture holding his newborn at the hospital.

"Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I'm so happy," Cohen said.

Becoming a father to Ben and Lucy has led Cohen to have a "total shift in priority," he admitted to PEOPLE during a recent interview.

"I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have," he said. "I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed."

Cohen also said one of the challenges he has had to face as a single parent is managing his time between his two children.

"Just when I think I've had a lot of really quality time with Ben, I have to go to Lucy and sit with her and I just want to look in her face and I want her to see me and hear my voice and know that I'm here," he said. "It's just about juggling time management with the two of them."