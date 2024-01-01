Andy Cohen Says He “Made a Big Effort” to Wave at Ryan Seacrest During New Year’s Eve Special

Andy Cohen doesn’t want any drama with Ryan Seacrest this New Year’s Eve.

The Bravo personality is once again hosting CNN’s special from Times Square alongside Anderson Cooper.

At the top of each hour, the hosts are taking shots of alcohol to toast the new year; two years ago, Cohen and Cooper got noticeably tipsy, especially Cohen, who dissed Ryan Seacrest on the air as the latter was hosting ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” Cohen said on the December 2021 special. “I’m sorry, but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.” Cohen later apologized on his SiriuxXM radio show.

But then last year, Seacrest claimed on LIve With Kelly and Ryan that Cohen “did not turn around and wave” at Seacrest when the latter waved at the CNN hosts while taping their specials in December 2022. Cohen later said he wasn’t aware of the exchange and during the taping of their respective specials, and Cohen went on Seacrest’s radio show On Air with Ryan Seacrest to clear the air.

This year, Cohen wants to make sure there are no misunderstandings between him and Seacrest.

After taking a shot of alcohol at the top of the 9 p.m. ET hour, Cohen said: “Just want to point out I made a big effort. We waved at Seacrest. He saw us waving so he cannot go around saying that I dissed him.”

Cooper chimed in: “Don’t start it. Don’t even mention it.”

Replied Cohen: “I’m not starting it. I’m just keeping it real clean. We have waved. Connection has been made.”

Cooper noted there were some kind words thrown Seacrest’s way.

“We complimented his outfit,” he said. “He looked great. He’s in a very nice tux.”

Cooper then added: “This is Andy stirring the pot.”

Cohen replied: “Not really. Just keeping it clean. I’m keeping my side of the street clean this year.”

A few moments later, Cohen did actually lob another diss at a different celebrity.

It happened when Cohen and Cooper welcomed actress Bridget Everett (HBO’s Somebody Somewhere), who performed One Direction’s “You Don’t Know You’re Beautiful” a cappella next to the hosts.

Cohen praised Everett’s ability to perform the song live in the middle of Times Square while some “God-awful song” was playing in the background.

Said Cohen: “I have to give it up to Bridget because the moment she started singing, some God-awful song is playing over there, and she sang — that is so hard to sing while another song is going. That was great.”

The song that was playing? Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire.”

