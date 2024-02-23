Andy Cohen Responds to Brandi Glanville’s Accusations of Sexual Harassment: “She Was in on the Joke”

Andy Cohen responded on Thursday to Brandi Glanville’s claims of sexual harassment, saying the Real Housewives star was “in on the joke” but that he was sorry for the “inappropriate” situation.

In a letter sent to NBC Universal, Warner Bros. and Shed Media on Thursday, Glanville’s attorneys wrote that Cohen sent her a video in 2022, in which he appeared “obviously inebriated.”

The letter explains that Cohen reportedly “boasted” that he wanted to “sleep with another Bravo star” while “thinking” about Glanville, inviting her to watch him engage in the sexual act over FaceTime.

“Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville’s boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career,” the letter reads. “This was an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted.”

In a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, later Thursday, Cohen wrote that the video in question “shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi.”

The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 23, 2024

He continues, “It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke.”

Cohen finished his statement with an apology: “That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize.”

In the letter, Glanville’s attorneys wrote that this incident is “far from the first time Ms. Glanville has been used and abused by NBC, Bravo, Warner Bros., and Shed Media. Indeed, Ms. Glanville has long been taken advantage of by the institutions with which she is indelibly tied personally, professionally, financially, and in the public mind. Her story—one of thousands we have heard in the course of our investigation into the practices of the reality television industry—is part and parcel of the Reality Reckoning.”

Representatives for NBC Universal, Warner Bros. and Shed Media did not immediately respond to The Hollywood Reporter for comment.

