Andy Cohen blasts 'The Talk’ co-hosts: ‘There is one person carrying the show’

Jerry O’Connell was a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Monday, where he found himself defending his co-workers. After being a guest and guest-host for several years, O’Connell became a permanent co-host of The Talk in 2021. While he has thrived on the daytime talk show, Cohen claims he is the only one.

“I have to say, I have been noticing all day, Jerry, because I saw you this morning too, you have been hunched over all day,” Cohen said. “And I know it's because you are carrying The Talk on your back. Honestly. I'm sorry but CBS should quadruple your salary. There is one person carrying the show and I'm sorry but he is sitting right here because without Jerry there ain't no show. There ain't no show without Jerry.”

O’Connell shares hosting duties with Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood and Natalie Morales. Throughout Cohen’s rant, O’Connell adamantly denied that there was any validity to what was being said.

“We love everyone at The Talk,” said O’Connell. “I am currently employed there…Andy’s words, not mine. I love everyone.”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sunday to Thursday on Bravo TV.

