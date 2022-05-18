Andy Cohen apologizes after screaming 'Shut up!' during 'Housewives' reunion

Part 3 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion aired on Tuesday night, and per usual there was a lot of yelling. Executive producer Andy Cohen normally hosts the reunion specials, but apparently his vast experience in dealing with the cast has not fully conditioned him to the bickering.

Hostile confrontations are the name of the game when it comes to Housewives reunions, but sometimes it gets so chaotic that it is hard for the audience to follow. Cohen attempts to wrangle the cast and maintain order; however, even he sometimes tires of all the yelling. At the top of the show he stood up and yelled at Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs because they wouldn’t stop yelling at each other.

“Shut up!” Cohen yelled. “I got a dinner reservation, honestly.”

Later in the show, the two housewives were at it again and a furious Cohen gritted his teeth and screamed “Shut up!”

OMG! I ABSOLUTELY LOVED @Andy telling them to SHUT UP through his teeth 😬#RHONJ #RHONJreunion — Abbie Rivers (@tennesseerivers) May 18, 2022

While some viewers were taken aback by Cohen’s reaction, the majority of fans on Twitter appreciated his candid response to the quarreling stars. That being said, he took a moment at the end to address the outburst.

The most obvious issue in this pic is my crossed eyes, not my teeth! https://t.co/UxPyyP90mp — Andy Cohen (@Andy) May 18, 2022

“I want to apologize to all of you for screaming at you several times,” Cohen said. “Man, sometimes when I get with the Jersey girls, I turn into a Jersey girl.”

Cohen later discussed his outburst on Watch What Happens Live. He admitted that he “lost it.” That being said, he also took a poll and 96% of viewers thought he was in the right.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sunday to Thursday on Bravo.

