Andy Cohen apologizes after revealing Kyle Richards recently had plastic surgery

It was an eventful night on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: After Show , Wednesday, when the Real Housewives producer spilled some secret beans. Cohen was speaking with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, when he accidentally revealed that she had plastic surgery 3 weeks ago.

“How’s the breast reduction surgery working out?” Cohen asked near the top of the after show.

“Thanks for letting everybody know Andy,” Richards replied. “Thank you…I’m just gonna say this, I never told anybody.”

Cohen repeatedly apologized for revealing the television personality's secret. Even though she’s still recovering, the mother of four has no regrets.

“I never had implants,” Richards explained. “I had double D’s, no implants. I still don’t have implants but I went in and I said, ‘I want smaller boobs. I don’t ever want to wear a bra in my life again.’ And here I am.”

While the moment was embarrassing for everyone, Richards was a pretty good sport about it, saying, “I can’t wait to share more things with you tomorrow.”

While the moment appeared to be a genuine accident, there is some speculation that Cohen purposely outed her. During the live WWHL broadcast before the after show, Richards dropped a pretty big F’bomb. It was directed at Cohen and he was not thrilled. Fortunately the Housewives fanbase appreciates conspiracy theories.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sunday to Thursday on Bravo.

