Andy Cohen accidentally outs Kyle Richards for having breast reduction surgery

Kyle Richards’ friend Andy Cohen outed her during the Watch What Happens Live After Show, Wednesday, by revealing that the Beverly Hills Housewives star had breast reduction surgery.

“How’s the breast reduction surgery working out?” Andy asked near the top of the after show.

“Thanks for letting everybody know Andy,” Kyle replied. “Thank you…I’m just gonna say this, I never told anybody.”

Andy apologized repeatedly for the gaffe, as the studio audience roared with laughter. Viewers were shocked by the news that Kyle had breast reduction surgery just three weeks ago. And even though she’s still recovering, the mother of four has no regrets.

“I never had implants,” Kyle explained. “I had double D’s, no implants. I still don’t have implants but I went in and I said, ‘I want smaller boobs. I don’t ever want to wear a bra in my life again.’ And here I am.”

While the moment was embarrassing for everyone, Kyle was a pretty good sport about it, saying, “I can’t wait to share more things with you tomorrow.”