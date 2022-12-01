Andrew Shue Deletes Instagram Pics of Amy Robach After News of Her Relationship with GMA Co-Anchor T.J. Holmes

Andrew Shue has been quiet about the recent news that estranged wife Amy Robach is in a relationship with her Good Morning America co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but his decision to remove photos of her from his Instagram speaks for itself.

The Melrose Place alum, 55, removed all images of Robach, 49, on Wednesday after news broke that her on-air rapport with Holmes, 45, had turned romantic behind the scenes.

Prior to wiping Robach from his social media account, Shue had posted select sweet moments with wife — whom he married in 2010 — including the pair sharing a kiss in Nantucket, Massachusetts in 2020. He wrote, "Incredible weather and view with my baby - take nothing for granted."

Andrew Shue/instagram

Shue also shared a photo of the pair seemingly after a run with the caption, "Through rain - by the river - a run to celebrate life - Amy shows us all how to live - everyday - We are the luckiest."

The actor also posted snaps of him and Robach dressed as Top Gun characters for Halloween in 2020 and him, Robach and Michael Strahan backstage at GMA in 2021.

Shue's decision to remove his wife from his Instagram page comes after photos, originally published by the Daily Mail, surfaced of Robach and Holmes holding hands in a car and cozying up at a bar in New York.

A source previously told PEOPLE that there was no overlap between the Good Morning America co-anchors' romance and their respective marriages.

"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the insider said of Robach and Holmes, who has been married to attorney Marilee Fiebig since 2010. "The relationship didn't start until after that."

The insider said that Robach has "got nothing to hide," adding, "They were both separated so they felt very comfortable dating in the open after that. Their spouses had moved out, even! So they were not hiding anything."

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Another source previously told PEOPLE that Holmes and Robach's GMA colleagues were somewhat surprised to see the new photos, though the pair's chemistry had been on display in the newsroom for a while.

"There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago," that source said. "A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it, because you can see there's a mutual affection there. But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married."

Holmes joined the GMA team in 2014 and immediately struck up a close connection with Robach. She previously told PEOPLE about their friendship. "[They] said, 'Hey, we want to bring on a co-anchor. What do you think of T.J. Holmes?' And I almost fell out of my chair," she said.

"My God. You couldn't have picked a better person to ask me what I thought of, because we've been trying to figure out a way to work together for literally the last five years."

Robach also told PEOPLE about their double dates with Shue and Fiebig. "The moment he started at ABC, I think we just clicked. We've gone on tons of double dates with our spouses and my daughters babysit his daughters."