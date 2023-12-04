Andrew Peach: Presenter bids listeners farewell in final show

Andrew Peach's final broadcast can be listened to on BBC Sounds throughout December

A local radio presenter is hosting his final show for BBC Radio Berkshire after more than three decades.

Andrew Peach's breakfast show has been a feature on the station's airwaves since 2005.

His final show, broadcast on 4 December, can be listened to on BBC Sounds throughout December.

As he bids listeners a fond farewell, he has recalled some of the highlights along his journey at the BBC that began when he was just 19 years old.

'The greatest privilege'

It was October 1992 when, as a 19-year-old student, Andrew Peach began his Saturday breakfast show on the recently opened BBC Radio Berkshire.

Mr Peach said: "If you'd told me my alarm clock would still be going off at 04:00 to present the Breakfast Show 31 years later, I would not have believed you."

Andrew Peach flanked by royal fans as he reported on Harry and Meghan's wedding in Windsor

He has covered major stories from the Ladbroke Grove rail crash in 1999 to death of the Queen in 2022, and even broadcast from Downing Street while the Maidenhead MP Theresa May was prime minister.

"I've broadcast from Washington DC, Rome, Prague and Dusseldorf - and I've endured the ups and downs of being a Reading FC fan through countless play-off final defeats and our promotion to the Premier League in 2006," he added.

Listeners knitted comfort dolls for children in Ukraine during the conflict

"This job has been the greatest privilege. Daily radio shows like this are, above all, a relationship. A warm and authentic relationship with the audience.

"We've chosen to spend time together day after day, month after month, year after year. That relationship is so precious and I know I will miss it desperately."

Mr Peach also said he was proud of the impact his show has had on the Berkshire community over the years.

He said "We could make things happen. Whether it was building a sensory garden in Tilehurst, Reading, getting the government to send the army to help flood victims in Wraysbury, delivering walkie-talkies to midwives at the Royal Berkshire Hospital during the Covid pandemic or knitting comfort dolls for children in Ukraine.

"The programme has brought people together, applied a bit of pressure here and there and meant that, from time to time, we've changed things for the better. "

The team (left to right: Bridgitte Tetteh, Katie Tyler, Kirsten O'Brien, Emily Bailey Paige, Andrew Peach and Iona Hampson) won a gold ARIA for best local radio show in the UK

He said one of his proudest achievements was when the show won gold at the Audio and Radio Industry Awards (ARIA) for best local radio show in the UK in 2021.

"The judges kindly said the show was of impeccable journalistic quality and perfectly reflected the area it served which has always been our aim," he said.

"And although it's time for me to find some new mountains to climb, I am so grateful to have enjoyed more than 30 years in my dream job."

