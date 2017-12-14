Andrew Garfield Talks Drugs ‘Stigma’ After Admitting He Was High on His Birthday With Emma Stone

Andrew Garfield is talking about drugs… again. The 34-year-old British actor spoke with the Evening Standardmagazine about comments he made earlier this year when he revealed that in 2012 he ate pot brownies before going to Disneyland for his birthday with his now-ex girlfriend, Emma Stone.

“I really recommend it!” he quipped of the outing.

But Garfield also took a moment to address the backlash to his confession and to drugs in general.

“’Drugs,’ the word has such a stigma,” he said. “I can only really take substances if it’s a ritual. I mean, weed, I can smoke because it’s just nice. But with hallucinogens, I have to do it in a very conscious way in a place where I feel free and safe and can have a freak out if I want to. I want to be able to express my insights.”

He also compared the high to acting, saying of acting, “That’s what makes it so beguiling and so addictive. You get to be bigger than what you are. You get to hold more than you do. You get this divine dissatisfaction.”



Getty Images More

And though he initially shot down talk of his love life, saying, “I have no interest in talking about that in public,” he couldn’t help but gush about Stone’s Oscar win for her role in La La Land.

“It’s beautiful to see someone you love being acknowledged like that. I was so pleased for her,” he said.

As for the film where they met and fell in love, The Amazing Spider-Man, Garfield seemed ready to be rid of the iconic role.

“I think the less airtime Spider-Man gets, the better. For everyone involved,” he said. “It’s so interesting how that always had to come up.”

For more from Garfield, watch the clip below!

RELATED CONTENT:

MORE: Emma Stone Channels 'Game of Thrones' on Set of New Series -- See the Pic!

MORE: Exes Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone Joyfully Reunite at Governors Awards: Pic!

MORE: Andrew Garfield Faces Backlash After Stating That He's Gay 'Without the Physical Act'

Watch Entertainment Tonight on Yahoo View.

Related Gallery

Related Articles