Andrew Dice Clay has Bell’s palsy: ‘It’s a temporary issue and I’m still just as gorgeous with it’

Andrew Dice Clay has Bell's palsy but it's a "temporary" thing, he said. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Andrew Dice Clay is dealing with Bell’s palsy, but insists it's not a big deal and he's as "gorgeous" as ever.

On Friday it was reported the comedian and actor, 63, had developed the condition several weeks ago after waking up and noticing his face was drooping. He had no other symptoms and didn't think he suffered a stroke. His doctor examined him and made the diagnosis.

The symptoms of Bell's palsy, per the Mayo Clinic, include the sudden weakness of your facial muscles. The weakness makes the face droop, so the smile is one-sided and the eye on that side resists closing.

In most cases, the weakness is temporary and improves over weeks — and Clay's doctor expects that to be the case here. For most, complete recovery takes about six months.

When Clay saw the headlines sparked by his diagnosis, he responded on social media.

"I really don’t understand why this Bell's palsy thing has taken on a media blitz," he wrote."It’s not like I tried to hide it," as he's been performing lately, including a show in New Jersey, and made jokes about what he's called his "Palzy face." He also attended the Tony Bennett-Lady Gaga show to see his A Star Is Born on-screen daughter.

He said, "It’s a temporary issue and I’m still just as gorgeous with it!" And not that it's "not really a big deal" as it "will go away."

He also said he'll continue to perform — touting a show at City Winery in NYC on Monday as well as Texas dates the week after — "Palsy face or not !!!" and called himself "untouchable."