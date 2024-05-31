Andree Goldberg apologies for Kylie Kelce confrontation at Jersey shore

Andree Goldberg, the woman at the center of a viral confrontation with Kylie Kelce, the wife of retired Philadelphia Eagles' great Jason Kelce, has issued a public apology for the tirade at the Jersey shore captured on video Memorial Day weekend when the couple declined a photo with her.

Goldberg, who owns a Main Line choolate shop, issued the statement to various news outlets.

"In a heated moment, I said things that were out of character for me and that I regret and for that, I am sorry. Although I apologized directly to the Kelce family on Saturday, I want to publicly apologize to them, and our community," read Goldberg's apology. "My anger, and my actions, are not who I am, and certainly not indicative of the welcoming community of Margate. As an adult and proud member of my community, I should have recognized and respected their right to privacy from the onset.

"I am deeply appreciative of the grace and understanding shown to me by the Kelces and wish them nothing but the best."

Kylie Kelce video from Margate goes viral

Published reports indicate the confrontation occurred at Steve & Cookie’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar in Margate City at around 5 p.m. Saturday, May 25, and the situation escalated after the Kelces initially politely declined a photo-op request on their way into the popular spot.

The brief confrontation, captured on video and pushed to social media by the Word to the Wise podcast, shows Kylie going eyeball-to-eyeball with the shouting photo seeker, now identified as Goldberg, before being led away reportedly by her father.

The Word to the Wise podcast also posted the video to its Instagram account.

Although some of the confrontation is muffled, Goldberg can be heard yelling something to the effect of not caring who the Kelces were and they were never going to be allowed "in this town." The Kelces are said to have a house at the shore and are regulars there.

Kylie, who at this point is towering a bit over the screaming Goldberg, puts down a perfect pancake block.

"You have alcohol on your breath," Kylie can be heard saying, rather coolly, on the video. "You're embarrassing yourself."

Retired Eagles great Jason Kelce with his wife, Kylie. The woman who confronted Kylie Kelce in Margate over Memorial Day Weekend has since issued a pubic apology.

Margate mayor also apologies to Jason and Kylie Kelce, offers make-up meal

In response to the gone-viral confrontation, Margate Mayor Michael Collins issued a formal apology to the couple with the offer of a redo — on him.

Collins made the public apology via a post on Margate City's official Facebook page.

"On behalf of the city of Margate, I'd like to formally apologize to Jason and Kyle Kelce for the experience they had in Margate City over the holiday weekend," read Collins' apology and offer. "As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me."

