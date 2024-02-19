Andrea Riseborough Thriller ‘What Remains’ Lands U.S. Distributor (EXCLUSIVE)

VMI Releasing has acquired North American distribution rights for physiological thriller “What Remains,” starring Andrea Riseborough and Stellan Skarsgard.

The film — which is being sold by Minerva Pictures — comes from director Ran Huang, marking his feature film debut, and had its world premiere at the 2023 Locarno Film Festival.

More from Variety

In “What Remains,” a long-term inmate at a mental clinic in Scandinavia abruptly confesses to a series of brutal murders. His therapist, a police officer, and the inmate then try to reconstruct the details of the case and to comprehend the murky reality that emerges, finding themselves in a deadly game of psychological dependency that threatens to destroy them all.

The film was produced by Chinese platform/content provider IQIYI.

The deal was negotiated by Elenora Granta Jenkins and Monica Ciarli on behalf of Minerva Pictures and Jessica Bennett and Dan Fisher for VMI Releasing.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.