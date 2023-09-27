Andrea Bocelli will sing again with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra at Fiserv Forum

Beloved tenor Andrea Bocelli is coming back to Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum, and he's bringing the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra with him.

Bocelli released a slew of new 2024 North American tour dates on Tuesday, including an April 6 concert at the Milwaukee arena with the MSO.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 10 via ticketmaster.com. Citi cardholders will have early access to presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 3. Info on ticket prices wasn't immediately available.

A frequent visitor to Milwaukee, Bocelli kicked off the first leg of his first tour since the COVID-19 pandemic began with a concert at Fiserv Forum, also with the MSO, in October 2021.

