Andrea Bocelli to Perform at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding music will be unforgettable.

Andrea Bocelli will perform at the couple's nuptials in Italy on Sunday night, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. He'll be attending the wedding with his wife, Victoria Bocelli.

Bocelli, 63, is an Italian opera tenor who is best known for the depth and emotion of his music. He's gearing up for a European tour with his next show on May 27 in Mannheim, Germany.

The Kardashian-Barker wedding is set to take place at Castello Brown, a historic home in Portofino, Italy, sometime on Sunday afternoon.

The pre-wedding celebrations have already taken over the Italian Riviera.

Kourtney, 43, and Barker, 46, have been spotted at a few Italian locations with family and friends. On Saturday, the guests attended a pre-wedding lunch in San Fruttuoso, Italy, with the bride and groom. Kourtney wearing a black veil and a black minidress with a Virgin Mary emblem.

Kourtney and Barker were engaged in October. They've already been "married" twice — once in a "practice wedding" and once legally to prepare for the Italian ceremony.

The first was a spontaneous night at a Las Vegas chapel in April, which saw Kourtney and Travis "wed" by an Elvis Presley impersonator. Last week, Kourtney and Barker officially tied the knot at a California courthouse — this time with a marriage license.

The Poosh founder shared black and white snaps of the occasion — including the pair in a convertible with a "Just Married" sign on the bumper — on Instagram with the caption "Till death do us part."

Barker and Kourtney's blended family includes six children — Kardashian shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick. Barker shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He has also remained close to 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana, whom Moakler, 47, shares with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.