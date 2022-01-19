André Leon Talley dead at 73: Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington and other celebrities pay tribute

André Leon Talley — the fashion icon, former Vogue editor and America's Next Top Model judge — is being remembered by celebrities following his death on Tuesday. He was 73.

"It is with great sadness we announce the passing of André Leon Talley on January 18, 2022 in New York," said a statement on Talley's Instagram. No cause of death was revealed.

"Mr. Talley was the larger-than-life, longtime creative director at Vogue during its rise to dominance as the world's fashion bible," the statement continued. "Over the past five decades as an international icon was a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso, Diane von Furstenberg, Bethann Hardison, Manolo Blahnik and he had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers. His byline appeared in Vanity Fair, HG, Interview, Ebony and Women's Wear Daily and he was the editor of Numero Russia. Mr. Talley wrote several books, including Valentino, A.L.T.: A Memoir, A.L.T. 365+ and Little Black Dress for Assouline, and contributed to Valentino: At the Emperor’s Table and Cartier Panthère."

Talley was the subject of the 2017 documentary The Gospel According to André, and his 2020 memoir, The Chiffon Trenches, was a New York Times Best Seller. He was also judge for four seasons on America's Next Top Model, and appeared in 2008's Sex and the City movie, on TV's Empire and in Mariah Carey's "Say Somethin'" video.

Talley, who was easy to spot on the red carpet standing at 6-foot-6 and often wearing vibrant caftans, had a famously close relationship with Vogue editor Anna Wintour and appeared in mag docs 2009's The September Issue and 2016's The First Monday in May. While they had a falling out in recent years, she led the tributes, but noted their "differences lately."

André Leon Talley and Anna Wintour at Donna Karan New York Fall 2011 fashion show. (Photo: Eugene Gologursky/WireImage)

Wintour wrote, in part, "Goodbye dear André... nobody saw the world in a more elegant and glamorous way than you... no one was more moving and grandiose than you... the world will be less joyful now. I have loved you and laughed with you for years... I will miss your loud cries and loyal friendship, despite our differences lately, you were a fashion great, we will remember you fondly... Rest in paradise dear @andreltalley."

Kim Kardashian shared a photo of them together on the red carpet — also with Kourtney Kardashian — writing, "Love you Andre."

(Photo: Kim Kardashian via Instagram)

Kerry Washington wrote, "Oh Andre! Heaven is not ready for you darling!!!!!! The whole afterlife is going to be just too fabulous now. Ugh! You blessed us! Sir! You blessed us with your charm and wit and your taste for the exceptional. You will shine so brightly from the heavens that we will know what true stardom looks like. And we will gaze up at you always. In awe. And with gratitude. Rest In Peace."

Andre Leon Talley and Whoopi Goldberg attend(s) THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART'S Spring 2010 COSTUME INSTITUTE Benefit Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3rd, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

His friend Whoopi Goldberg wrote that Talley was "just in time for the front line at fashion week in heaven" and called him "unforgettable in every way."

…Just in time for the front line at fashion week in Heaven, Mrs Vreeland,Coco Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld ..and now Andre Leon Talley.

R.I.P.

Unforgettable in every way… — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 19, 2022

From Beyoncé on her foundation page:

His friend designer Diane von Furstenberg shared classic throwbacks, writing, "a fashion giant has passed away."

What Not to Wear's Stacy London wrote about being one of his assistants at her first job at Vogue.

More tributes from designers, including Marc Jacobs and Donna Karan, and red-carpet staples, including Viola Davis, Leslie Jones and Paris Hilton: