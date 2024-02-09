Andre 3000 Reveals He Lost ‘Fast and Furious’ Role to Ludacris on ‘Colbert’

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest André 3000 during Tuesday's January 23, 2024 show - Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Andre 3000 reveals he auditioned for — but didn’t get — Ludacris’ role in the Fast and Furious series in a bonus interview from the rapper/flutist’s recent appearance on The Late Show.

Taking the soul-bearing “Colbert Questionert” back in January, the late-night host asked the OutKast legend what his favorite action movie was; Andre 3000 couldn’t think of one, so Colbert asked him a follow-up question about why he hasn’t yet appeared in any of the all-star Fast and Furious movies.

“I would have, but I think Ludacris took the role,” Andre 3000 countered. “I actually tried out for Fast and Furious.” He continued, “I wasn’t ready… I remember that audition. I was so nervous, man. I wouldn’t have hired me.”

There’s no lingering animosity over the producers’ decision to cast a different Atlanta rapper, as Andre 3000 offered his services for a future installment of the blockbuster franchise. “Put me in Fast 30,” he quipped.

Elsewhere in the Colbert Questionert, Andre 3000 was asked what the best sandwich is (“Fried bologna sandwich”), what was his first concert (his mother took him to an Atlanta music festival with Public Enemy, LL Cool J, and Whodini), and what is the scariest animal (“Humans”).

As with previous subjects of the Questionert, Colbert asked his guest the biggest of all questions: “What happens after when we die?”

“I think we just kind of transfer into another body. The energy doesn’t really go anywhere. These [our bodies] are kind of space suits, or Earth suits, that we walk around in,” Andre 3000 said. “I think that energy goes into something else, or into another thing we can’t even imagine. The energy transfers.”

Andre 3000 is currently on the road for a series of residencies revolving around his acclaimed 2023 spiritual jazz LP, New Blue Sun.

