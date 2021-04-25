Andra Day’s Post-Oscar Party Will Include Mandatory Rapid COVID Tests (EXCLUSIVE)

Andra Day is hosting a COVID-safe Oscar afterparty.

The singer-actor, who is nominated for a best actress statuette for her work as Billie Holiday in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” will hold court after the Academy Awards at Spring Place LA, a private members-only club in Beverly Hills. Director Lee Daniels and co-stars Trevante Rhodes and Rob Morgan are expected to join Day at the soiree, which will have a capacity of just 80 people.

An on-site rapid test will be mandatory for all attendees.

“No one can enter tonight unless they are COVID tested in our testing facility. Spring Place has secured the services of a company to build this on site and to specifically handle testing,” a Spring Place rep tells Variety. “Guests may enter with a negative test and then they are allowed to go into the restaurant, no matter if they’re in possession of a vaccine card or not. This is super strict with zero exceptions. We want our guests and staff to be safe.”

The menu, prepared by Spring Place chef Bernhard Mairinger, will include a peach cobbler using a recipe by Day’s mother.

The Oscar party circuit has been practically non-existent this year due to safety concerns. Chanel and Charles Finch cancelled their annual Saturday night dinner at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Instead, as “Just for Variety” exclusively reported, about 150 VIPs received gift boxes of alcohol as well as ingredients for ice cream sundaes. Vanity Fair nixed its exclusive after-party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts for a series of virtual events in the days leading up to the big night. Elton John and David Furnish’s viewing party and dinner benefit for the Elton John AIDS Foundation usually held in West Hollywood Park has been replaced by a virtual pre-show.

At the Sunset Tower hotel, Oscar winners are being offered complimentary dinners if they show up tonight with their new gold trophies. Celeb favorite Craig’s is also open for reservations. With the Academy limiting attendance at the ceremony at Union Station to nominees and presenters, most of Hollywood will likely be watching the telecast at home.

