Andie MacDowell talks filming nude scenes at 59 for latest movie

Andie MacDowell has spoken about the nude scenes that feature in her latest movie Love After Love.

The 59-year-old Groundhog Day star added that the scene was ‘important to the character’.

“I have sex in this. I’m naked. It’s not gratuitous,” she told Page Six.

“It’s emotional. I play a lonely lady. First time my character’s doing it, she’s not ready. Then there’s a second time.

“I’ve done sex scenes before and felt all right this time because I knew everyone around. I didn’t care who was there. I felt no shame. The crew was cut back. Precautions were taken. And I knew it’s important to the character.”

She added that she’s now seen the movie three times and the nudity has ‘no effect on me, I feel fine watching it’.

MacDowell also spoke about her daughter, 23-year-old Margaret Qualley, who is also an actress, and has also appeared nude in movies.

“My actress daughter’s been naked in a movie,” she said.

“I have never made my family ashamed of their bodies. Different from my own background. My parents, more European than I, were conservative.”

“I think about longevity, and I take care of myself,” MacDowell went on.

“My cholesterol’s good. I advocate nine hours sleep. Do yoga. Hike every day. I watch my interior life and well-being. And I feel good about myself.

“I stay hydrated. Drink lots of water. Juice daily with fresh lemon and celery. I’m O-positive so I can and do eat meat. I stay size 4-to-6.”

Love After Love, which also stars British actor Chris O’Dowd and is directed by Russell Harbaugh, is already getting hailed by US critics, though a UK release date is yet to be confirmed.

