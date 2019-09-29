Andie MacDowell Says Daughter Margaret Qualley 'Has a Beautiful Relationship' with Pete Davidson

Andie MacDowell is all for her daughter Margaret Qualley‘s blossoming new romance with Pete Davidson.

At the L’Oreal fashion show in Paris on Saturday, MacDowell, 61, told PEOPLE she and the Saturday Night Live comedian “haven’t met” yet.

“I FaceTimed with Pete the other day or no, she took a video of me to send to Pete that’s what it was,” she said.

“She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don’t want to step on her relationship too much,” the mother of three shared, adding, “They have a nice relationship.”

Qualley, 24, is the youngest of MacDowell’s three children with ex-husband Paul Qualley. The pair, who split in 1999, also shares son Justin, 33, and daughter Rainey, 29.

View photos Andie and Margaret | Stefanie Keenan/Getty More

RELATED: Camila Cabello, Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria & More Strut Their Catwalks During Paris Fashion Show

The Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood actress and Davidson, 25, have been spotted together on numerous occasions as of late. Earlier this month, they touched down at Marco Polo airport in Venice and looked “very happy” together, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

“They were on the same flight and seemed very happy,” the source said. “It was clear that they were together.”

“They were very smiley and flirty. Some fans approached them and they happily signed autographs,” the source shared. “They left the airport together for the same hotel.”

A day later, the comedian and actress were photographed at the premiere of Qualley’s film Seberg at the Venice Film Festival.

View photos Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley | Daniele Venturelli/WireImage More

In the photo, Qualley, who wore a pink chiffon gown, stood as her costar Anthony Mackie held her hand in support. Davidson sat behind the pair and watched as Qualley rose from her seat.

On Labor Day, the pair were snapped taking a stroll through the streets of Venice walking hand-in-hand together. While taking in the sights, Qualley wore a cream-colored tank dress and flats while Davidson sported a graphic tee and shorts with a baseball cap and sunglasses.