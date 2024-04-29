Andie MacDowell’s Daughter Rainey Qualley Seeks Guardianship Of Young Girl

Hollywood veteran Andie MacDowell's daughter, Rainey Qualley, is going the extra mile to ensure the safety of a child.

The media personality, born Rainsford Dubose Qualley, recently filed for temporary guardianship of a young girl alongside filmmaker Anthony John Wilson.

According to the legal documents obtained by The Blast, the duo claim the child's safety is at risk if left in the care of her biological mother.

Andie MacDowell's Daughter Wants Guardianship Responsibilities

MEGA

In the court filing, Qualley and Wilson implored the court to grant them custody of a girl named Wyoming Perry. They allegedly met the child's mother while filming a documentary on train hopping and have been caring for the little girl since December 2023.

The pair claimed the child's mother, Cheyenne Perry [who prefers to be called Krazy], was not only unable to cater to her daughter's needs but could not create a safe environment for herself and the child.

Qualley and Wilson stressed that they had provided Wyoming with "a safe and loving home" and cared for all her needs. They alleged that if she weren't in their care, she would live on the streets with her mother and be exposed to several vices.

These alleged problems include "drug use, unsafe conditions, homelessness, and at risk of being removed by Child Protective Services." The document continued:

"Wyoming does not have any other relatives who are stable enough to care for her. Petitioners have a strong bond with the child, and it is in the child's best interests to remain with the Petitioners who have cared for her for the majority of her life and can provide a safe and stable home for her."

The Child's Biological Mother Wants Primary Custody

MEGA

Despite the scary picture painted in the documents, Wyoming's biological mother wasn't willing to leave her daughter in Qualley and Wilson's full-time care.

She had allegedly been demanding to be the child's primary caretaker and insisted on moving her to an unstable location.

"A few weeks ago, Krazy insisted on taking Wyoming to live in a broken-down van parked on the street with her homeless boyfriend and their two dogs," the documents claimed, noting that this was a terrible and dangerous environment for the child.

According to the petitioners, Wyoming was in danger because her mother drives without a driver's license, and she does so with the child in the front seat. The problems didn't end there, as Krazy allegedly "stores several gas cans in the van that emit dangerous fumes."

The fumes coming out of those cans were so toxic that Wilson "got a headache after being inside the van for only a few minutes." Following the van incident, Wyoming's mother claimed she would move to her father's ex-wife's home but refused to allow the petitioners to visit.

Qualley & Wilson Got Custody Of The Child Following The Deterioration Of Her Health

MEGA

Although Wyoming's mother claimed she had a place to stay, Qualley and Wilson stressed that she still lived in vehicles.

They didn't understand the gravity of the situation until Krazy called them a week later to care for the girl following the deterioration of her health.

In their recollection, the petitioners claimed they found Krazy "dry heaving in front of a broken down bus where she was staying."

Her dogs ran wild in the street, while Wyoming was "sitting in the grass crying, wearing nothing but a t-shirt in the cold weather, with mucus covering her face."

Wyoming had allegedly had a bad cough and possible ear infection, but her mother had refused to take her to the doctor. Instead, she asked Qualley and Wilson to care for the girl temporarily and demanded her return once she was healthy.

Qualley Wants Temporary Guardianship To Avoid The CPS

MEGA

According to the documents, Qualley and Wilson want temporary guardianship of Wyoming for her safety and to avoid the intervention of Child Protective Services. In their words:

"It is critical to obtain a temporary guardianship to avoid CPS intervention and ensure that Wyoming can remain in a safe, stable home with people who have cared for her in a parental role for the majority of her life."

They explained that Krazy couldn't be trusted, given her lifelong cycle of drug abuse and homelessness. She also had no job or interest in employment and zero support from Wyoming's biological father, whose only details were the name Tim.

Andie MacDowell’s Daughter Fights For Both Children And Animals

The Hollywood veteran's daughter is passionate about saving the lives of endangered children and animals. Like her mother, Qualley implores fans to adopt pets, regularly fosters kittens, and supports animal-free fashion.

She once partnered with PETA to send a powerful message to SeaWorld, urging for the release of their aquatic animals. In the video, Qualley showed the cruel reality of the park by submerging herself in a water tank.

She depicted how painful it was for these animals to be trapped in tiny tanks and forced to perform for entertainment instead of being free. Qualley's message was simple: "If you love animals, don't go to SeaWorld."