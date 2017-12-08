Andi Matichak To Join Jamie Lee Curtis In ‘Halloween’ Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Andi Matichak has joined Judy Greer in the reboot of David Gordon Green and Danny McBride’s Halloween reboot for Blumhouse, Universal Pictures, and Miramax. Matichak will play Allyson, the daughter of Judy Greer’s character. The film is prepping for an October 2018 release date. Jamie Lee Curtis is reprising her role in the film about psycho-killer Michael Myers.

Green is directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with McBride. Halloween creator John Carpenter serves as exec producer with with Green and McBride through their Rough House Pictures banner.

Malek Akkad, whose Trancas International Films has produced the series since its inception, is producing along with Jason Blum’s Blumhouse .

Matichak, who just completed the film Replicate, is repped by Innovative Artists.

