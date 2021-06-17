Anderson Cooper Reveals Why He Was 'Really Pissed' at Ex Benjamin Maisani When Son Wyatt Took His 'First Walk'

Brad Barket/Getty . Inset: Anderson Cooper/Instagram Anderson Cooper, Benjamin Maisani, Wyatt

Anderson Cooper is still feeling some "fury" when it comes to missing one of his 13-month-old son Wyatt Morgan's major milestones.

The CNN anchor, 54, revealed during Wednesday's appearance on The Stephen Colbert Show that while he was on an overseas work trip, Wyatt - whom he co-parents with ex Benjamin Maisani - took his "first walk."

"So, just for the first time, I was away in Israel last week," he recalled. "It was my first work trip for 60 Minutes and I was doing an interview and I get this text from Wyatt's other dad, Benjamin, and he said, 'He just walked!!'"

While some parents would have been thrilled, Cooper joked, "My reaction was fury."

anderson cooper/ instagram Anderson Cooper and son Wyatt

RELATED: Anderson Cooper Celebrates 'Sweet' and 'Kind' Son Wyatt on His First Birthday

"I got really pissed at Benjamin," he continued, explaining that he couldn't believe he had missed Wyatt's special moment. "In my household when I grew up, you would lie about everything, so he should have just lied. He should have lied and said, 'Oh no, he's not walking at all,' so when I got home and he walked, we'd be like, 'Oh my god! It's the first walk.'"

According to Cooper, his baby boy has got quite the strut as well.

"He walks like a drunken sailor," the dad of one added.

RELATED: Anderson Cooper Says Seeing Son Wyatt's 'Joy-Filled Face Every Day' Is the 'Best' Birthday Present

Cooper welcomed Wyatt - who is named after the journalist's late father - on April 27, 2020. Maisani, 48, was in the delivery room for the birth.

While Cooper admitted that their arrangement may be "unconventional," he explained in PEOPLE's first-ever Pride issue last year that Maisani "is my family."

Story continues

"I knew what it was like growing up without a dad," Cooper said. "If there was ever something that happened to me, I would want Wyatt to be surrounded by love."

During Wednesday's broadcast of The Stephen Colbert Show, Cooper shared that because his dad died when he was 10, Father's Day was never really on his radar until he became a parent himself.

Anderson Cooper/Instagram Anderson Cooper and son Wyatt

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"Father's Day was something I avoided. I just didn't acknowledge it," he said. "The pain was so great for most of my life I didn't know Father's Day was this date. And yet, the interesting thing about having a child is it's made me sort of connect with my dad and my mom's past and my brother's past in a way that I never really anticipated."

"I feel like I'm in communion with them in some strange way," he continued. "I remember things about my dad that I never remembered before because I'm experiencing them with Wyatt as a dad."