It's another boy! Anderson Cooper reveals that his son Wyatt has a new baby brother

Anderson Cooper, who has been off all week, stopped by Anderson Cooper 360 just briefly on Thursday to announce the birth of his second son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. Cooper announced the arrival of his first son, Wyatt, in April 2020.

Showing a recent picture of Wyatt, Cooper began by saying, “This is Wyatt today. He is nearly 22 months old, and he is sweet and funny and the greatest joy of my life. If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it’s because he now has a baby brother.”

Cooper had kept a straight face up to that point, but couldn’t help but smile and laugh a little upon making the announcement. He then showed a picture and introduced the world to Sebastian.

“This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper,” Cooper said. “He was 6.8 pounds at birth, and he is healthy and happy. Even his occasional hiccups are, to me, adorable.”

Cooper was kind enough to share with the audience a video of those adorable hiccups, along with a few other details about Sebastian that every parent is very familiar with.

“He mostly just sleeps and eats, and he certainly poops,” Cooper said, “but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

Sebastian, like Wyatt, will be raised by Cooper and his former partner, Benjamin Maisani. And Cooper also announced another change coming for Wyatt.

“We’re co-parents. Wyatt calls me daddy and Benjamin is papa. We’re a family,” Cooper said. “Benjamin is in the process of adopting Wyatt, so Wyatt’s last name will be changed soon to Maisani-Cooper as well.”

Anderson Cooper 360 airs weeknights at 8 p.m. on CNN.

