Anderson Cooper opens up about Chris Cuomo firing: ‘I feel terrible for him’

On Thursday, Anderson Cooper dropped by “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” where he opened up about the recent firing of his former CNN co-worker, Chris Cuomo.

“Did you think it was the right thing to do?” Stephen Colbert asked.

“Look, I don't want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and a friend of mine, and I feel terrible for him and his family,” said Cooper. “That being said… journalists have strict ethics and strict rules that we are to abide by and if you don't abide by them, there are repercussions. I wish Chris the best, and I’m sorry how all this played out.”

CNN suspended Cuomo after learning that he was accused of using his work contacts to assist his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in fighting several sexual harrasment allegations. While Anderson felt bad about his friend being fired, he revealed another one of his friends was quick to offer some help.

“The first call I got after I got the call about Chris Cuomo was Andy Cohen, like, ‘Do you think I could get that show?’” Cooper recalled. “I was, like, ‘Andy you’ve got enough real estate.’”