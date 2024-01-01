Anderson Cooper Has Laughing Fit as John Mayer Calls into New Year's Special from Tokyo Cat Bar

The musician joined Cooper and Andy Cohen as part of CNN's New Year's Eve countdown broadcast

CNN/Youtube Anderson Cooper has a laughing fit when John Mayer calls into New Year's Eve special from a cat bar.

Anderson Cooper couldn't control his laughter during Sunday night's CNN New Year's Eve special — all thanks to John Mayer's antics in a Tokyo cat bar.

During Cooper's annual broadcast with friend Andy Cohen, the 46-year-old musician made a brief appearance, video-calling in from a Japanese establishment that was packed with felines.

As Mayer's video feed came in showing him surrounded by cats, Cooper launched into an uncontrollable fit of laughter.

"John, this doesn't look sanitary," Cohen, 55, said, to which Mayer responded: "You know what, I believe it passes all health codes, I think it's just fine."

CNN/Youtube Anderson Cooper can't stop laughing as John Mayer video-calls from a cat bar in Tokyo.

Cooper then continued to lose it, as Mayer explained that he was celebrating 2024 (and was already halfway through Jan. 1) at Tokyo's Cats in the Box.

Cohen asked Mayer to further elaborate on his experience at the bar. "Talk to me about this bar," he asked. "You are in the bar, and there are cats everywhere. They are licking each other."

"There are cats," Mayer clarified sarcastically. "This is a place you can come, enjoy a drink or two and talk to cats. It's a cat bar. I mean, I don't know how much more clear I can be about the objective of this place."

CNN/Youtube John Mayer pets a cat at the bar.

But it wasn't just Mayer's delivery and wild surroundings that gave Cooper the giggles. After Cohen said that his co-host was "gone" and "off with the fairies" during his fit of laughter, he explained why.

"Just the shot of the cat's ass in your face is making him delirious," Cohen said.

The rest of the segment included Mayer feeding treats to the cats, the hosting duo guessing one of the cat's names and Mayer plugging his new SiriusXM channel.

Elsewhere in the live broadcast, Cohen praised Cooper, calling him "such a great" and "attentive" father.

Cooper shares his two sons, Wyatt Morgan, 3, and Sebastian Luke, 1, with ex Benjamin Maisani. Cohen also is a dad to son Benjamin Allen, 4, and daughter Lucy Eve, 1.

"I really marvel watching you with the kids. You're so present, it's really great," Cohen said as Cooper expressed his appreciation for the compliment.



