Anderson Cooper calls out Fox’s Rupert Murdoch for stoking anger: ‘He profits off it’

On Thursday, CNN’s Anderson Cooper called out media tycoon and Fox Corporation chairman Rupert Murdoch over the trailer release of Tucker Carlson’s new January 6th documentary insinuating the insurrection was created by the U.S. government. And while the inflammatory trailer has been met with bipartisan backlash and condemnation from other Fox News personalities such as Geraldo Rivera, Carlson wasn’t the main focus of Cooper’s message.

“This really isn't about Tucker Carlson,” Cooper said. “It's really about the empire that he works for that continues to pump poison into the media ecosystem. Poison that has, at times, violent and even deadly consequences.”

Cooper highlighted the violence at the Capitol on January 6th, discussed death threats towards the children of the Philadelphia City Commissioner for upholding election results, as well as the death threats directed at a Florida state senator battling cancer for asking the Florida Surgeon General to wear a mask while in her office.

“Why would something as simple as wearing a mask to be gracious and protect others be controversial enough to threaten to kill over if Fox and others weren't stoking the anger?” Cooper asked. “Rupert chooses to enable this. He profits off it. He does very well.”